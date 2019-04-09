The music producer made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, April 8, 2019. In a post shared on his page, he highlighted the fact that artists weren't talking about the bad governance faced in the country which according to him makes these celebs double-faced.

"Nigerian artist won't talk about bad governors. Killing of innocent lives...if the system was okay this things won't be happening...Fake attention," he wrote.

He went on to defend his statement by saying he isn't a fan of fraud but that there are bigger issues in the country. "Am not supporting fraud but is that the only problem we have. Common."

Well, we feel like Samklef was making reference to Simi's now viral video where she threw shades at internet fraudsters. Let's also not forget that Simi's first studio album was produced by Samklef.

Simi goes hard against Yahoo boys, tells them to stop buying her music

In a live Instagram video, the soft-spoken singer criticized internet fraudsters after a fan told her to leave Yahoo boys alone because most of them are the ones buying her songs and watching her videos on Youtube.

Simi then went on to tell yahoo boys that if that’s what anyone is going to use to hold her down, they should stop buying her CDs. She said “they are laughing at us. They are laughing at us. I am repeating it because I have seen it. Do you know how many Nigerians going to business meetings or just to get the smallest opportunity for themselves to make it and they leave with nothing because they are Nigerian, that’s the only excuse they get? Sorry, we can not work with Nigerians.

"Common guys, you don't have to like me, you don't have to listen to my music, you don’t have to send me, but you see, I am not the enemy. I can easily sit down and pretend that nothing is wrong and just make money, smile, cheers blah blah, but the thing is, I care too much, if I didn't give a sh*t, I wouldn’t say anything. I’ve had friends that have done Yahoo. I’ve had friends that have thought about it," she said.

After Simi's now famous video went viral, MI Abaga was the first celebrity to stand by her side as he shared the same opinion with the singer.