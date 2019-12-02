Popular Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun is mourning the passing away of his beloved mum, Alhaja Jolade Balogun.

On November 27, 2019, the actor announced the death of his mum on his Instagram page.

“GOOD NIGHT MAMA MI JOLADE OMO OLOMU APERAN.Rest in peace,” Balogun wrote as the caption of a picture of himself and his mum.

The ‘Eti Keta’ star has been receiving torrents of condolence messages on his Instagram page.

Colleagues of Balogun have also joined fans sending their condolence messages.

Some of the actor and producer’s colleagues that have sent their condolences include Bukola Awoyemi aka Arugba, Tayo Sobola, Mercy Ebosele, Kemi Afolabi, Bimbo Oshin, Muka Ray, Adeniyi Johnson, Rilwan Alesh, Tawa Ajisefini, Mistura Asunramu, and Hafiz Oyetoro aka Saka.

Bukola Awoyemi wrote, “Accept my condolence sir.”

Hafiz Oyetoro wrote, “Rest in peace Mama.”

Tayo Sobola wrote, “May her soul rip.”

Mercy Ebosele wrote, “May her soul Rest In Peace.”

Kemi Afolabi-Adesipe wrote, “May her soul Rest In Peace. Pls accept my condolences sir @saidibalogun.”

Bimbo Oshin wrote, “Rest in peace mama.”

Muka Ray wrote, “Rest in peace mama wa omo olomu aperan.”

Adeniyi Johnson wrote, “Accept my condolences sir.”

Rilwan Alesh wrote, “Mama rest in peace ooooooo may God grant her eternal rest @saidibalogun Pele eku ara fera ku.”

Lafupcfr wrote, “Be strong Egbon.”

Mistura Asunramu wrote, “Rest on Mama.”

Tawa Ajisefinni wrote, “May Allah grant her aljanah fridaus.”