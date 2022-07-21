Ruth Kadiri welcomes 2nd child with hubby

"Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers❤️," she wrote.

Kadiri announced her engagement to her hubby in December 2017.

"Merry Christmas world. @ 12:15 am December 25, 2017, I said yes to the man who totally completes me. My daddyyyy, my friend, my brother, my pastor, my perv my gossip partner. And my husband-to-be. God bless you and keep you safe for me," she wrote.

Not much was known about their wedding until the actress changed her profile name on Instagram.