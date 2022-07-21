Ruth Kadiri welcomes 2nd child with hubby

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has welcomed her second child with her hubby.
The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, July 21, 2022, where she announced the arrival of her second child.
"Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers❤️," she wrote.
Kadiri announced her engagement to her hubby in December 2017.
"Merry Christmas world. @ 12:15 am December 25, 2017, I said yes to the man who totally completes me. My daddyyyy, my friend, my brother, my pastor, my perv my gossip partner. And my husband-to-be. God bless you and keep you safe for me," she wrote.
Not much was known about their wedding until the actress changed her profile name on Instagram.
The couple who have kept their private life away from the prying eyes of the public welcomed their first child in 2019.
