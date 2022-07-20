'My poor baby can't see' - Runtown's son suffers eye injury

Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu popularly known as Runtown's son has sustained an injury.
According to the music star's baby mama, Selena, he sustained the injury near his eye after he slipped and fell while running.
She also revealed that they went to the hospital to get him stitched over the incident.
"Have a boy they said. They are much easier to raise than girls they said. Now we are off to the hospital to get stitches," she wrote.
My poor baby can't see. We waited four hours in ER for them to mess up and glue his eyes shut instead of the cut."
Leath, however, called out several blogs for the style and manner the story of her son's injury was reported.
According to her, this is the reason she has refused to share photos of her son on social media.
Runtown welcomed his son with his baby mama Selena Leath in 2017.
