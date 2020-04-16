Runtown says he has received the stimulus package being given by the United States of America to its citizens to help cushion the effects of coronavirus lockdown.

The singer in a series of tweets shared via his Twitter on Thursday, April 16, 2020, revealed he had been paid the stimulus package

"Got Stimulus Payment from the US lol, will share to my friends here," he tweeted.

He went on to troll those who were spreading the rumours about his ban from the United States.

"Plot Twist: Been banned from the US for 2 years now.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the singer's former record label, Eric Many Entertainment, had announced that he had been banned from the United States of America.

Runtown, however, came out to deny the claims of his former record label.

"It's all fake news. It'll all be clear in due time,” he said.

Eric Many Entertainment had released a video where they said Runtown and his brother's secured the US visa through the label but his brother's refused to come back, thus staying in the United States illegally on an expired visa.

The singer has been in a legal battle with Eric Many Entertainment for over two years with any sign of peace far from sight.