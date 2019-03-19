Ruggedman denies fraud allegations leveled against him by an American woman

The music star during a chat with blogger, Linda Ikeji revealed that he is been accused by an American woman of duping her of her money. According to him, apparently, a fraudster has used his photo to swindle the woman off her money. He went to share screenshots of the conversation he had with her.

"I really don't know what she's about though, its possible people using my photos and fake accounts on the internet may have scammed her but I'm sure I've put out several warning about that in the past. She's free to report to whichever authority she pleases maybe we'll understand it better," he said.

Ruggedman is not the only celebrity who has been faced with an allegation of such magnitude before.

A few months ago, Runtown was also on the news for a situation like his, he, however, denied duping anyone of their money blaming it on fraudsters who must have impersonated him.

Same can be said of Mike Ezuruonye who during an exclusive interview with PULSE, revealed that fraudsters have been using his face to swindle foreigners off their money.

"I have gotten death threats from boyfriends, husbands, because of fraudsters using my face," Mike Ezuruonye says

"This has brought tears to me, so much embarrassment. I have even abroad before and someone has held my shirt and said "After talking to you yesterday, after doing everything for you, I sent 25 computers to your foundation, I sent money to you and now you come into this country, don't tell me you are trying to sneak into this country.

"It's so so sad, I have gotten death threats from people, I have gotten husbands of these people, boyfriends of these people, maybe because of the way I deal with it you know, that's another thing. I have been so used to get money off people. The EFCC in Benin have been so helpful, I mean, it is really really bad. I have seen five people caught. There was a time it was so much the Inspector General of Police's office got my account investigated, I was invited to the IGP's office in Abuja, it was that bad.

"I saw two boys walk in caught! I was expecting to see some very big boys but there were two little boys. All I could is why? Why this? Why are you doing? Even though I tried to plead, the police said no no, it is Nigeria verse them, it is their case. There was an unrepentant one that kept doing this and kept being warned. It was even that bad, they caught one, he ran away, they even went to catch his father and from what I hear, the father is still there with them," he concluded.

He went to appeal to people who make friends online to desist from communicating with people using his photo to ask for financial assistance or start a romantic relationship.