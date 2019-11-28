Ruggedman has once again called out the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force for assaulting innocent Nigerians.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, November 28, 2019. According to him, these same police officers were the ones who attacked a certain Miss Nwanneka a few weeks ago.

"Safety Alert: I just got a call from the same anti-kidnapping squad that assaulted a miss Nwanneka a few weeks ago are in Orchid Hotel road, lekki, after the second toll gate doing the same thing to innocent citizens," he wrote.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, celebrity stylist, Miss Nwanneka alleged that she was assaulted by men of SARS. She joins the list of celebrities who have been attacked by the men of the special police unit.

Ruggedman, on the other hand, is quite known for his blunt stance over the overzealousness and highhandedness of the men of SARS.

Ruggedman slams senior police officer...

The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, where he dragged an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Yomi Shogunle over comments he made about him. [Instagram/Ruggedman]

The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, where he dragged an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Yomi Shogunle over comments he made about him.

Yomi Shogunle had mocked Ruggedman for leaving the #EndSARS campaign and joining the #ReformSARS party

Yomi Shogunle had mocked Ruggedman for leaving the #EndSARS campaign and joining the #ReformSARS party. Ruggedman didn't take these comments likely as he took to his Instagram to address the statement credited to Yomi Shogunle.