RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee welcome baby boy

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple first announced that they were expecting their first child together some weeks ago.

American singer Rotimi and his wife Vanessa Mdee [Instagram/Rotimi]

American music star Rotimi has welcomed a baby with his wife, Vanesaa Mdee.

Recommended articles

The multi-talented actor and singer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, where he announced the big news.

"Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho," he captioned the photo of his baby and wife's fingers.

www.instagram.com

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

The couple first announced that they were expecting their first child together some weeks ago.

Rotimi proposed to Mdee back in December 2020 at a very colourful ceremony.

They made their relationship public back in 2019.

The 'Power' actor hinted to everyone about their relationship after he posted a photo of himself and Mdee all loved up.

Interestingly, after the photo went viral, Mdee confirmed their relationship during an interview.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee welcome baby boy

BBNaija 2021: Pere reveals how he intends to spend N90 million prize

Netflix renews steamy series 'Sex/Life' for 2nd season

Check out the official trailer for Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall'

BBNaija 2021: Angel reveals how her grandmother kept her a virgin

Nollywood veteran Joke Silva celebrates 40 years in the film industry

Goldberg’s Omoluabi TVC is the owambe affair you love to see

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

Trending

R. Kelly found guilty, to spend the rest of his life in prison

R Kelly

‘It’s not cheating if someone chops your girlfriend because of money' - Shatta Bandle

Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Nigerian music star Burna Boy [Instagram/AmericaDigest]

Tonto Dikeh says ex Kpokpogri has sex tapes of many celebrities including popular IG influencer Janemena

Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri and Instagram Influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena]