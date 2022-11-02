RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee, are expecting a girl child

Babatunde Lawal
American singer Rotimi and his wife Vanessa Mdee [Instagram/Rotimi]
Nigerian-American singer and actor, Olurotimi Akinosho better known as Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The gifted vocalist, who is well-known for his part in the hit TV show Power, used his Instagram page to inform followers and colleagues of the breaking news. Rotimi disclosed that they are having a girl in the post.

In an exclusive interview with People, the couple revealed how happy they are at the development.

"We're excited to announce that our baby girl is on the way. What a beautiful testament to GOD's favor. We are overjoyed", they said.

Following the Instagram post, fans and well-wishers have taken their time to send sweet messages to the couple via their comment sections. Some wish the wife a safe delivery, while others drool over the thought of the couple's love

Rotimi and Mdee met at an Essence Festival afterparty in New Orleans and the pair have been together since then. They later exchanged vows on December 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

It should be noted that the actor and his wife had their first child, Seven, on September 28th, 2021.

Babatunde Lawal

