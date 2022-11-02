Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee, are expecting a girl child

The gifted vocalist, who is well-known for his part in the hit TV show Power, used his Instagram page to inform followers and colleagues of the breaking news. Rotimi disclosed that they are having a girl in the post.

In an exclusive interview with People, the couple revealed how happy they are at the development.

"We're excited to announce that our baby girl is on the way. What a beautiful testament to GOD's favor. We are overjoyed", they said.

Following the Instagram post, fans and well-wishers have taken their time to send sweet messages to the couple via their comment sections. Some wish the wife a safe delivery, while others drool over the thought of the couple's love

Rotimi and Mdee met at an Essence Festival afterparty in New Orleans and the pair have been together since then. They later exchanged vows on December 30, 2020, in Atlanta.