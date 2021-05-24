RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Bunch of hypocrites' - actress Rosy Meurer responds after she was slammed for shading single ladies

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Meurer advises her critics to fix up their lives.

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer [Instagram/RosyMeurer]

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has responded after she was called out for shaming single ladies.

Trouble started for the movie star and mother of one after she shared a post in which she kind of mocked ladies who are desperate for marriage but have ‘big holes’ between their legs.

This did not go down well with several people as she was called out for what many described as an insensitive post.

Rosy Muerer's now deleted post [LIB]
Rosy Muerer's now deleted post [LIB] Pulse Nigeria

In her response, the Meurer called her critics hypocrites.

"Yo if you are upset about my previous post it is your problem because I wasn't talking to you but if the shoe fits, wear it. Talking bout women are the ones who destroy other women," she said.

"Am I the one that destroyed your beauty, you've scattered everywhere talking about settling down. If you are feeling guilty about the post, package the place. All of you typing women are this, women are that, you all bunch of hypocrites."

Meurer tied the knot with Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband earlier in the year.

Tonto Dikeh, former husband Churchill Olakunle and actress Rosy Meurer [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill] [Instagram/RosyMeurer]
Tonto Dikeh, former husband Churchill Olakunle and actress Rosy Meurer [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill] [Instagram/RosyMeurer] Pulse Nigeria

Prior to this union, Meurer had been accused of being the brain behind Churchill's failed marriage with Dikeh.

In her defense, Meurer revealed that she never snatched Churchill from Dikeh.

