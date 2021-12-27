RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rosy Meurer celebrates her hubby Olakunle Churchill on his birthday

Meurer and Olakunle tied the knot in February 2021.

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer and her hubby Olakunle Churchill [Instagram/OfficialRosyMeurer]
Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has celebrated her husband, Olakunle Churchill on his birthday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 27, 2021, where she penned a cute note to the birthday celebrant.

"Dear husband, mere words cannot begin to tell you how I feel. You’re the one thing in my life I can count on to be real. If someone asked me the secret to a happy marriage I would reply that the only secret is finding a husband like you,'' she wrote.

"I admire how brave you are, that you put God first no matter what. You are a decision maker, ready to do what it takes in every situation. Thank you for being so great!"

"Cheers to another year I get to spend loving everything about you! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY HUSBAND, my lover and my best friend. My prayer is that God leads your path to uncountable victories and bless your life forever. I love you ❤️"

Olakunle and Meurer tied the knot in 2021.

They welcomed their first child together later that same year.

