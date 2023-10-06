Ronke Oshodi Oke nearly lost her sanity when her marriage failed

The actress made this sad disclosure during an interview with media personality Biola Adebayo on her talk show Talk To B. Ojo stressed that the emotional turmoil of her failed marriage made her mentally unstable, so much so that she nearly walked into the streets unclothed. She added that it was her friend, the late actress Orisabunmi, who stopped her from walking out of the house in that manner.

She said, "At a point, I almost lost my sanity, like mo fe ya were. I got out of my ex-husband's room naked, I was going to walk outside naked. It was Bunmi, may her soul rest in perfect peace who drew me back. I was about to walk out butt naked."

Calling the stress she encountered 'mental torture', she noted that she won't wish it on anyone. She then advised women to know the distinction between a man who does not care about his woman and a man who does not have money.