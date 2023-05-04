The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ronke Oshodi Oke narrates how daughter's friends allegedly poisoned her

Babatunde Lawal

Ronke's daughter is alive and well.

Ronke's daughter was taken to three hospitals before getting better.
Ronke's daughter was taken to three hospitals before getting better.

Three weeks ago, at 3:45 am, she received a distress call informing her that her daughter had been hospitalised after drinking hypo. Upon arrival, Ronke found her daughter in distress, crying and appearing dishevelled.

Although it is unclear how her daughter came to drink hypo, Ronke suspects that her friends or roommates were attempting to poison her. Ronke explained that she had purchased a non-transparent water bottle for her daughter to take to school, which she drank from using a straw, making it possible for her to be poisoned.

She said in Yoruba, "About 3 weeks ago, they called me around 3:45 am to say that my daughter Jummy drank hypo. I went to the school, and I met her crying; she wasn’t herself. It seems like her friends kept hypochlorite in her water to kill her. They poured it inside her bottle, which I gave her. I intentionally do not want to mention the name of the school because I don’t want to ruin it."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress did not disclose the name of the institution but warned them not to harm her children, stating that she would not take it lightly if there was a repeat occurrence.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

