Exclusive pictures of Ronke Odusanya’s baby shower and maternity pictures have been revealed to Pulse.ng.

The pictures include scenes from Odusanya’s baby shower and in the last trimester of her pregnancy.

Odusanya, who became popular with the film, ‘Flakky Ididowo,’ is one of the leading actresses from the Yoruba sector of the Nigerian movie industry.

Ronke Odusanya announced the arrival of her baby on Monday, August 19, 2019.

The beautiful actress announced the arrival of her baby via her Instagram page saying she was excited about the birth of her child and thanked God for making it possible.

"My joy knows no limit... It's boundless ... Appreciation to God for the process and seeing me through it all ... Birthing a new being is a whole new level and experience for me ... my love We welcome our child ..... oluwa modupe," she wrote.

Odusanya was also pictured while she was pregnant. The pictures were taken by her good friend and her daughter's godmother, Toluwalope Banjo Adepoju.

The baby shower was attended by close friends of Odusanya that include Toluwalope Banjo Adepoju, Aderonke Ibidokun, Adewunmi John Olusola, and Kemi Shodunke amidst many others.