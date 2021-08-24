RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

Watts was one of the founders of the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts [Instagram/RollingStone]

Charlie Watts the drummer of the famous music group, Rolling Stones, has died.

The death of the drummer was announced by his publicist Bernard Doherty on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

''Watts passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," he said.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts [Pintrest]
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts [Pintrest] Pulse Nigeria

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

Watts joined the Rolling Stones with co-founders Keith, Mick and Brian Jones.

They all met in 1962, while playing London's blues clubs, and first came together as a band in 1963.

Members of the Rolling Stones band [Britainnica]
Members of the Rolling Stones band [Britainnica] Pulse Nigeria

Over the years, he's also become famous for being the stylish Stone as he would commonly wear sharp suits onstage and off.

Vanity Fair named Charlie to its International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame in 2006.

Until his death, he was survived by a wife, a daughter and grandchildren.

