R.Kelly’s girlfriends, Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, are said to be hustling real hard to get money to fund a new legal team for him.

According to TMZ, the two women are trying to get the services of the lawyer, Tom Mesereau who R.Kelly specifically requested for. It would be recalled that Tom Mesereau is famous for handling Michael Jackson’s trial years ago.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage are said to have several projects lined up to help raise money for the expensive lawyer which includes a book and a couple of paid interviews.

It is not clear of the paid interviews are a done deal according to TMZ, but it is certain that these women are doing everything possible to get R.Kelly out of jail.

AP Photo/Matt Marton

A major hindrance to this project is that R.Kelly will be needing forensic experts, experts in sex trafficking and even private investigators. All of these don't come cheap as they would cost as much as $1M.

This is not the first time these ladies would be coming to the music star’s rescue as we can recall that earlier in the year during an interview, they both defended him from all the accusations levelled against him.

R.Kelly's girlfriends defend him, says their parents are trying to get back at singer

CBS This Morning/Twitter

The girlfriends, Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, made this known during an interview with Gayle King on 'CBS This Morning.' According to the women, they are in a relationship with the music icon.

"A very strong relationship," Savage said. "We all are a family, all together," Clary said. Clary became defensive when King asked if they were in a three-way sexual relationship with Kelly.

"I would never share with no one what I do in or outside of the bedroom," Clary said. "And as a woman (I'm) sure you would not either." Clary added, "There are people all over the world who have multiple girlfriends. It's no different."

Chicago Sun-Times/Victor Hilitski via Associated Press

Clary went on to reveal that it was her parents who encouraged to take photos with R.Kelly when she was 17 so as to extort money from him, a statement that was backed up by Joycelyn.