One of R.Kelly's girlfriends, Azriel Clary says she isn't really happy because she would be celebrating this year's thanksgiving without him.

She made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday November 28, 2019. According to her, even if people do not like him, he remains special to her. She went on to throw shades at R.Kelly's other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage.

"I must say celebrating my first holiday without Robert has been a terrible feeling that I would not wish on anyone. Whether you despise him or love him I am not just any girlfriend of his, and I refuse to do any and every interview for a check," she tweeted.

Azriel's last sentence in her tweet is most likely connected to Joycelyn's latest decision to go public about her relationship with the music star.

Joycelyn had shared some details about her relationship with R.Kelly in a tell it all post a few days ago. She revealed how she had an abortion and was maltreated by the music star.

Joycelyn said she was physically assaulted by R. Kelly on numerous occasions and he only showed interest in her whenever the media was on his neck. [Instagram/JoycelynSavage]

Joycelyn Savage revealed that she would be spilling a lot about her relationship with R.Kelly who is facing charges related to sex crimes, on the paid membership platform Patreon. She said met him in she met Kelly in 2015 when she was 19 and described how their relationship turned toxic soon after she dropped out of college and moved in with him.

"I kept thinking to myself he just wants me to be safe, he wants the best for me he thinks someone is going to take me away from him. But it was me being delusional why would someone claim to love to keep me locked up like some damn animal. By late 2016 I realized I was pregnant by this monster," Savage wrote on Sunday, according to The Daily Beast.

She went on to reveal how she forced to carry out an abortion right in R. Kelly's residence.

"Eventually, I ended up getting an abortion I was forced to get the surgery done at his house. He didn’t want me going to the hospital because the news would break out," she wrote.

Joycelyn said she was physically assaulted by R. Kelly on numerous occasions and he only showed interest in her whenever the media was on his neck.