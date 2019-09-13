An arrest warrant has been issued on R.Kelly by a judge in Minnesota even though he is presently in a Chicago prison.

TMZ reports that the judge in Minnesota issued his arrest after he failed to show up in court. This time around, R.Kelly isn't at fault as is presently in jail in Chicago which makes it impossible to appear in court.

R.Kelly is facing a two-count charge in Minnesota for engaging in prostitution with someone under 18, and hiring/offering/agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact.

According to TMZ, The Minnesota District Attorney Office are aware the federal authorities in the Northern District of Illinois are unwilling to give them access to Kelly until his federal case is resolved.

It would be recalled that back in August 2019, R.Kelly was hit with fresh charges in Minnesota by the Hennepin County.

More woes for R.Kelly as he is hit with fresh sex crime charges

TMZ reports that the music star is been accused by a young lady who said she was sexually assaulted by him during a concert in 2001 when she was just 17.

TMZ reports that the music star is been accused by a young lady who said she was sexually assaulted by him during a concert in 2001 when she was just 17. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says the alleged victim initially approached Kelly seeking an autograph and claims Kelly paid her $200 to get naked and engage in sex acts with him.

R.Kelly is been charged by the Prosecutors for two sex crimes which include; engaging in prostitution with someone under 18, and hiring/offering/agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact.

However, the music star's lawyer is thinking differently as he says there was no sexual intercourse between Kelly and the alleged victim, but he claims there was "dancing and sexual contact."