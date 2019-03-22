According to TMZ, the music icon's lawyer, Steven Greenberg says the prosecuting lawyers will be handing over discovery materials to the court today Friday, March 22, 2019. He also said it is not clear what exactly they will be bringing to court but they pray to get a hold of the sex tapes.

Steven Greenberg says even though he hasn't seen the sex tapes, it would be important for him to gain access to them so he can kick off his defense strategy. Once he does get them, a couple of different things could happen.

He'll immediately order a full forensic analysis of the tapes if he and Kelly believe the tape does show the singer. If they don't think it's Kelly, Greenberg says he'll speed things up to trial.

Since the beginning of R.Kelly's trial, three sex tapes involving teenage girls and him have been submitted to the police for examination. More interesting was the third sex tape which was found in the apartment of a man who claims he doesn't know R. Kelly and how the tape got to his hand.

R.Kelly in more trouble as 3rd sex tape with underage girls surfaces

A third sex tape involving R.Kelly and underage girls surfaced a few weeks ago and this time the owner of the tape says he doesn't know how he got a hold of it. According to TMZ, lawyer, Gloria Allred and her client, Gary Dennis, came forward to explain how he got a hold of the third sex tape.

Dennis who said he doesn't know R. Kelly personally, said he found the tape among one of his old VHS tapes collections. Dennis goes on to say that he thought the R. Kelly part of the tape would feature a concert of his, but later discovered it was a sex tape as he continued to watch past the sports content.

He says he doesn't know how this tape turned up in his possession but says he watched it and saw R. Kelly engaging in sex acts with what he perceived to be underage black girls more than one. Dennis went on to reveal that the ladies in the tape were underage and the only male in the video who looked like R.Kelly was the one rolling the camera.