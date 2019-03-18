The music icon who is presently facing several sexual allegations, says this latest accusation is just a mere smear campaign. It would be recalled that one of R.Kelly's accusers on the now famous documentary 'SurvivingRKelly,' Lisa Van Allen revealed that he had a sexual relationship with the late singer's mum, Diane Haughton.

Lisa Van Allen claims Kelly stayed at Aaliyah's home in Detroit in the '90s and after she'd fall asleep, he'd wander into the living room and perform various sexual acts on the couch with her mom.

According to TMZ, sources close to R.Kelly says, the singer only had a platonic relationship with the singer's mother. They went on to say Van Allen only made those allegations to gain popularity on TV.

Over the last couple of days, R.Kelly's accusers have continued to come forward with more allegations. Most is that of the parents of one of his girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage. They had accused him of making their daughter lie to the police about his sexual abuse allegations.

Joycelyn Savage's family says R.Kelly told her to lie to the police

There are indications that R.Kelly told his girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, to lie to the police about his sexual abuse allegations and this statement is credited to her family. According to TMZ, federal investigators in charge of R.Kelly's sexual assault investigations had flown to meet with Joycelyn Savage's family in Atlanta. It is reported that their visit paid off as there were more than enough evidence to nail R.Kelly.

Major evidence was that of digital records that they say display shady tactics from both R. Kelly and folks who were working for him, including a woman named Cheryl Mack an ex-assistant who allegedly facilitated a meeting between Joycelyn and R. Kelly early on.

According to the new evidence, Cheryl Mack facilitated Joycelyn's trip to visit R.Kelly when she was just 19 back in 2015. There are also old text messages and emails between R.Kelly and Joycelyn where he tried to teach her how to lie to the police so as to conceal their relationship.