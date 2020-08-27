There are reports that music icon, R.Kelly, has been attacked by an angry inmate in jail.

According to TMZ, the disgraced music star who is facing sex abuse charges among others, was attacked by another inmate inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, United States of America.

It is alleged that the inmate went on the attack because he was angry about the detention facility being placed on lockdown a couple of times due to Kelly protesters outside the jail.

R.Kelly has been locked in jail since 2019 after he turned himself in to the authorities [ViceNews]

According to the report, the fight didn't last long as the prison wardens were able to break it up.

R.Kelly has been held in jail since 2019 over several charges including, racketeering and transporting women and girls for sex.