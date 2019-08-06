R.Kelly's nightmares have only gotten worse as he faces more time in jail following two fresh sex charges filed against him.

TMZ reports that the music star is been accused by a young lady who said she was sexually assaulted by him during a concert in 2001 when she was just 17.

Hennepin County Attorney, Mike Freeman says the alleged victim initially approached Kelly seeking an autograph and claims Kelly paid her $200 to get naked and engage in sex acts with him.

R.Kelly is been charged by the Prosecutors for two sex crimes which include; engaging in prostitution with someone under 18, and hiring/offering/agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact.

However, the music star's lawyer is thinking differently as he says there was no sexual intercourse between Kelly and the alleged victim, but he claims there was "dancing and sexual contact."

This is coming a few weeks after he was arrested by the police for federal sex crime charges. He remained in detention since his arrest and has been denied bail by the Magistrate in charge of the case.

R. Kelly refused bail in Brooklyn sex abuse case

R. Kelly pleaded not guilty in Brooklyn federal court on Friday, August 2, 2019, to charges of racketeering and transporting women and girls for sex and was held without bail.

PageSix reports that a glum-looking Kelly entered the plea through his lawyer Douglas Anton as his two girlfriends and alleged sex slaves Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary looked on from the gallery.

CBS This Morning/Twitter

The magistrate Judge Steven Tiscione denied the singer bail, finding that he’d be unable to comply with conditions of his release. “The defendant is accused of a multitude of crimes. They’re not minor charges,” said the judge. “I’m extremely troubled by the issues of potential obstruction in prior cases.”