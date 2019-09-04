R.Kelly's plea to be moved out of solitary confinement has been granted as he has now joined the general population in prison.

According to TMZ, R.Kelly was moved to the general population with other prisoners on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. However, his lawyers think he was only kept in solitary confinement as part of the plans to punish him.

R.Kelly's lawyer also says that even though his life is at risk by joining other prisoners in the general population, security measures have been put in place to secure him from any harm.

TMZ also reports that R. Kelly will now be allowed 10 non-attorney visits instead of the previously allowed one. He'll also have a longer leash for phone calls and emails.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, state prosecutors say R. Kelly had previously asked to be placed in a secluded wing of the prison called the Special Housing Unit with no cellmates, at first. They say he eventually did get cellmates.

A few days ago, we reported that R.Kelly had appealed to the prison authorities to let him out of solitary confinement...prayers answered we guess.

R.Kelly appeals to be let out of solitary confinement while awaiting trial

PageSix reports that the music star's lawyers filed an emergency motion on Thursday, August 29, 2019, arguing he should be released from solitary confinement while awaiting trial on child pornography charges.

According to them, R.Kelly has been denied access to other humans in jail, hasn't gotten sunlight since his confinement, limited access to emails and only gets to shower three times a week.

However, the Bureau of Prisons says the reason behind R.Kelly's solitary confinement is because of his celebrity status and the nature of the charges he is been accused of.

His lawyers say that Instead of moving him to a number of floors that are available outside of general population, BOP moved Kelly to “the most restrictive floor,” in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Chicago where he is been held.