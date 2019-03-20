The music icon took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, where he shared a video of himself singing a popular birthday song for his baby girl.

No doubt, R.Kelly has one of the most unique and outstanding voices and it didn't take him anything to show off some of his singing skills as he celebrates his daughter on her birthday. However, at the end of the song, he went to profess his undying love for his daughter.

"Happy birthday darling, I love you, no matter what, Daddy loves you so much," he said. It's no longer news that R.Kelly is battling to keep his legacies after he was accused of sexual abuse and rape by several women.

In a recent post, his daughter, Joan Lee Kelly joined the list of people who have dragged him over his alleged crimes. Surprisingly, Joan who took to her Instagram page and called R.Kelly a monster.

"The same monster you are confronting me with is my father," - R.Kelly's daughter speaks out

One would think R.Kelly would be having major support at this time of his life from his family but it appears far from it as his daughter, Joan Lee Kelly, has called him a monster! Believe it guys when we say she actually did as she took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 10, 2019, where she posted quite a long post on her insta stories.

According to Joan also known as Buku Abi, it is a known fact that she doesn't have a relationship with her father over the last couple of years. She went on to apologise for her silence since the famous #SurvivingRKelly documentary hit the TV screens.

She went on to pray for the families who have been affected by the assault allegations leveled against R.Kelly. Finally, she disassociated her mother and her siblings from the idea of supporting the music icon of the negative things he has been accused of.