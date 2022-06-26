Rivers governorship poll: I'm ready for criticisms, Tonto Dikeh declares

Pulse reports that the Nollywood actress was presented as the running mate to Tonte Ibraye by the party's National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Nwosu had during the presentation called on Nigerian youths to support youths at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

Appearing on Channels Television program, Politics Today, on Sunday, June 26, Dikeh said she is well prepared for the task ahead.

When asked if she is ready for the public scrutiny that she may be subjected to, especially when it comes to family issues, the actress said she was prepared to answer any form of criticism.

She said, "I'm prepared for anything, truthfully. I have had three years to work on this, it's not something I just came out or emerged with. We had a lot of time to work on this and for this, criticism, I'm ready.

"It doesn't matter where the question is coming from or where it's not coming from. I've failed in my life, I'm not denying that and everybody has seen that. But am I going to fail with leadership, have I ever failed with leadership?

"Start from motherhood, have I ever failed in motherhood. Have I ever failed in my foundation? I think I was one of the foundations who has actually stood up for this country and help this country in the time of the pandemic with no assistance. I did it because I cared, so I'm prepared for whatever criticism is it. I know that it would come.