Rita Dominic now member of over 1000 groups since number got leaked

Rita Dominic now member of over 1000 groups since phone number got leaked

Rita Dominic isn't bother with the enormous phone calls and thousands of groups she has been added to since her phone number got leaked.

Rita Dominic happy to be single until she meets her true love play

Rita Dominic is confident of meeting her type of man when the time comes.

(Instagram/ ritadominic)

Rita Dominic has revealed that she is now a member of over a thousand groups on Whatsapp since her phone number got leaked.

The movie star made this known via her Twitter page on Monday, November 26, 2018. Rita in her tweets made fun of the situation as fans wanted to find out how she was handling it.

"I told my Mum these morning that I have Rita Dominic number, she hissed and said she as it also, that a friend of hers added Rita Dominic to one of there Group Chat                  @ritaUdominic," a fan had tweeted.

 

Rita went on to reveal that she had been added to over a thousand groups.

 

"I am a member of over 1000 groups now.    Good morning everyone," she tweeted.

 

"@ritaUdominic  I really admire how you are jokingly going about the whole number thing like you make it look like it's nothing. You are really special ma," another fan tweeted.

We guess not every celebrity would give the response Rita Dominic gave to the fan.

 

"It's only a phone number. People are going through worse every day," she replied.

 

"So everybody is calling at the same time and I can't talk to anybody. It's an I belong to everybody but nobody kind of day," she tweeted again.

Rita Dominic's tweets came on the same day Nina of BBNaija fame recovered her hacked Instagram account from the same person who leaked her phone number.

ALSO READ: Rita Dominic happy to be single until she meets her true love

BBNaija's Nina recovers Instagram account day after it was hacked

Nina

(Instagram/Nina_Ivy_)

 

Nina has recovered her Instagram page a day after it was hacked by some guy who was up to no good. The reality TV star announced that she had recovered the account on her Instagram page on Monday, November 26, 2018, while maintaining that she won't be bullied.

"This account has been recovered by #TeamNina. Nina will be back with you shortly. Nobody can bully or beautiful Nina. We've got her back," she wrote.

BBNaija girls slay on the cover of Glam Africa magazine

(BBNaija girls slay on the cover of Glam Africa magazine- Nina in a pink peplum gown )

 

It would be recalled that Nina's Instagram account was hacked over the weekend by a man who simply identified himself as Yusuf. The alleged hacker went on release personal messages shared between Nina and her friends.

Cee C

(Instagram/Ceec_Official)

 

The alleged hacker 'Yusuf' didn't just release personal conversations between Nina and her Instagram contacts, he went on to leak private phone numbers of actress, Rita Dominic and reality TV star, Cee-C.

