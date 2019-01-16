Rihanna's frosty relationship with her father, Ronald Fenty has further worsened as she has filed a suit against him for stealing her 'Fenty' brand name.

According to TMZ, Rihanna has filed a suit against her dad who recently started a company named Fenty Entertainment.

Trouble is that Rihanna had already trademarked the name 'Fenty' which she has been using for a number of her businesses including the famous makeup line. Rihanna's grudge with her dad now is the fact that he is trying to make money off the brand.

In the docs, Rihanna says her father and a business partner falsely advertised themselves as her reps to solicit millions of dollars, including trying to book her for 15 shows in Latin America in December 2017 for $15M all without her authorization.

She says she's sent multiple cease and desist letters to her father, ordering him to stop capitalizing off of her Fenty trademarks, but says he's ignored them and continued to make money off of Fenty Entertainment.

Rihanna's Fenty brand

Rihanna came along about a year ago and revolutionised the beauty industry with her. Rihanna is the cover star for Allure s Best of Beauty edition celebrating one year as a beauty business mogul with her hit line Fenty Beauty. Allure transforms the star in a series of edgy editorials featuring Fenty products.

Allure Writes: She is a wizard of reinvention, and every time Rihanna conjures something new, we happily sink further under her spell. This year, with Fenty Beauty, she reinvented the beauty business.

Rihanna has given us so many things. Every summer for over a decade, she blessed us with new anthems for beer-drinking and sex-having and man-slaying. I think she also invented denim? But this year, Rihanna’s already-seismic influence exploded with the launch of Fenty Beauty, and its rallying cry for inclusivity in beauty was heard around the world.