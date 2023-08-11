ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Congratulations are in order!!!

Rihanna is reportedly now a mother of 2!!
Rihanna is reportedly now a mother of 2!!

Recommended articles

According to a report by Mediatakeout published on August 9, 2023, sources close to the couple confirmed that she gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl.

The billionaire businesswoman and the little angel are "doing well, resting, recovering and bonding in the couple’s Los Angeles mansion."

One thing about Rihanna, she is indeed a fashion trendsetter for pregnant women; preaching confidence.
One thing about Rihanna, she is indeed a fashion trendsetter for pregnant women; preaching confidence. She wore the diamond-print halter dress over a sparkling, $225 micro bikini set from Revolve. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Another one of their sources observed that the new bundle of joy is a striking resemblance of her mother, and even has her beautiful light eyes. According to them, the friend of the couple described the newest addition to the family as “precious”, and “beautiful.

The singer announced her pregnancy in the most spectacular way, during her show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. She was seen rubbing her stomach and unzipping her outfit to reveal her growing belly; wearing a form-fitting red jumpsuit.

Despite this, many were unsure if Rihanna was truly pregnant or just showing off her healthy post-partum tummy, because her first child RZA was only six months old at the time.

The singer, during her performance
The singer, during her performance When Rihanna took the field for her much-anticipated halftime performance, she lit the internet and many living rooms afire by rubbing what appeared to be a baby bump. Her reps later confirmed that she was pregnant again, and she performed while carrying a child. And yes, doctors think that is safe to do. Business Insider USA

The confirmation came shortly after through her representatives who affirmed the news to Rolling Stone that she was indeed expecting her second child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The founder of the Fenty X Savage underwear line took the opportunity to create and market her line of maternity bras, which she was seen flaunting on her Instagram.

RZA Althelson, their first child who was born on May 13, 2022 is now a big brother. Rihanna is now a proud mother to a strong black woman as she has always wanted, according to her interview with Essence in 2019.

Congratulations to the couple!

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Olamide goes for one last hurrah with 'Unruly'

Olamide goes for one last hurrah with 'Unruly'

'BBTitans' winner Khosi Twala survives deadly car crash

'BBTitans' winner Khosi Twala survives deadly car crash

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

Afropop sensation Oladapo releases new single 'If At All'

Afropop sensation Oladapo releases new single 'If At All'

Apple Music dedicates August to celebrate the women changing Amapiano

Apple Music dedicates August to celebrate the women changing Amapiano

I created YBNL because I didn't want to spend all my money on balling - Olamide

I created YBNL because I didn't want to spend all my money on balling - Olamide

My mum is everything - Seyi Vibez opens up about losing his mother

My mum is everything - Seyi Vibez opens up about losing his mother

Here are 4 Yoruba epic films to binge this weekend

Here are 4 Yoruba epic films to binge this weekend

How Tolu Obanro created the original sound, music for Netflix's 'Jagun Jagun'

How Tolu Obanro created the original sound, music for Netflix's 'Jagun Jagun'

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pete Edochie notes that he was unaware that his son Yul had taken a second wife [Torizone]

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Pat Attah confirms that he was in a serious relationship with Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/Patrick_ata]

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announces that May Yul-Edochie is back in business[Instgram/RitaEdochie]

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Tiwa Savage refuses to tell her mother confidential information after performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets