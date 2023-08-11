Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

According to a report by Mediatakeout published on August 9, 2023, sources close to the couple confirmed that she gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl.

The billionaire businesswoman and the little angel are "doing well, resting, recovering and bonding in the couple’s Los Angeles mansion."

Business Insider USA

Another one of their sources observed that the new bundle of joy is a striking resemblance of her mother, and even has her beautiful light eyes. According to them, the friend of the couple described the newest addition to the family as “precious”, and “beautiful.”

The singer announced her pregnancy in the most spectacular way, during her show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. She was seen rubbing her stomach and unzipping her outfit to reveal her growing belly; wearing a form-fitting red jumpsuit.

Despite this, many were unsure if Rihanna was truly pregnant or just showing off her healthy post-partum tummy, because her first child RZA was only six months old at the time.

When Rihanna took the field for her much-anticipated halftime performance, she lit the internet and many living rooms afire by rubbing what appeared to be a baby bump. Her reps later confirmed that she was pregnant again, and she performed while carrying a child. And yes, doctors think that is safe to do.

The confirmation came shortly after through her representatives who affirmed the news to Rolling Stone that she was indeed expecting her second child.

The founder of the Fenty X Savage underwear line took the opportunity to create and market her line of maternity bras, which she was seen flaunting on her Instagram.

RZA Althelson, their first child who was born on May 13, 2022 is now a big brother. Rihanna is now a proud mother to a strong black woman as she has always wanted, according to her interview with Essence in 2019.