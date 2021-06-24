Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spotted having a nice dinner date

The lovebirds were spotted in New York having a nice time out.

In a series of videos released on social media, ASAP and Rih are seen in good spirits, smiling and walking hand-in-hand as they left Barricade in New York City.

They played some games including arcade while all lovey-dovey.

We guess ASAP Rocky's recent confirmation of their relationship wasn't a gimmick after all.

The two have been spotted together for a while now including their famous Christmas holiday trip to Barbados.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.

The rapper served as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.