RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spotted having a nice dinner date

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple couldn't get their hands off each other.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky [Instagram/Relationship.Ish]

Barbados singer Rihanna has been spotted with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky having a cute date.

Recommended articles

The lovebirds were spotted in New York having a nice time out.

In a series of videos released on social media, ASAP and Rih are seen in good spirits, smiling and walking hand-in-hand as they left Barricade in New York City.

They played some games including arcade while all lovey-dovey.

Photos from the dinner date [Shaderoom]
Photos from the dinner date [Shaderoom] Pulse Nigeria
Photos from the dinner date [Shaderoom]
Photos from the dinner date [Shaderoom] Pulse Nigeria

We guess ASAP Rocky's recent confirmation of their relationship wasn't a gimmick after all.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky [Instagram/Relationship.Ish]
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky [Instagram/Relationship.Ish] Pulse Nigeria

The two have been spotted together for a while now including their famous Christmas holiday trip to Barbados.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.

The rapper served as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

The rapper has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré in 2019

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reality TV show 'Love Island Nigeria' to debut in October

'Lanre please sign the divorce papers' - Mercy Aigbe appeals to estranged husband

Watch the teaser trailer for Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall'

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spotted having a nice dinner date

Alleged child molester Baba Ijesha granted bail

Kayode Kasum unveils cast of new film 'Soòlé'

Obi Emelonye unveils first look at 'Blackmail' starring OC Ukeje

F9: The Toretto brothers [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Is BBNaija's Ike shading former girlfriend Mercy Eke in new Instagram post?