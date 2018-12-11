Rick Ross shares 1st photo of his son, Billion

news

Rick Ross has for the first time shared a photo of his newborn baby boy, billion.

The rapper took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 10, 2018, where he posted the photo of the adorable baby. He went on to caption the photo with a quote;

"Say wut up to my amazing son @billion.heir." This is another rare feat as we get to see the rapper's son which he welcomed back in November with his girlfriend.

Rick Ross welcomes son with girlfriend, names him 'Billion'

Rick Ross has welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend he has one of the most unique names ever for him, Billion! The rapper took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, where he announced the good news to his fans.

"Let’s all welcome my son ‘Billion Leonard Roberts’ to the world ... ," he tweeted. Congratulation to Rick Ross and his girlfriend on the arrival of their son. Looks like its a season of new babies in the celebrity world as quite a number of them have welcomed adorable cuties.