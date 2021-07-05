Richard Mofe Damijo says he broke the specter of death in his family

The movie star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show 'WithChude.'

RMD who would be turning 60 on July 6th, said his parents didn't make it to 60 which is a big deal for him.

Pulse Nigeria

"None of my parents lived to be 60, so life for me is just about to get started. There’s been a specter of death around my life, that’s what I’ve been dealing with last year till this year. When I turned 59, it was a big deal for me, big deal for me! My mom died at 59, my father died at 57/58," he said.

“So, it was like, can I break it? When people see me and I go on a weight loss, people think that... you know, it’s health. Both my parents were diabetic and hypertensive, I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to be diabetic and hypertensive, I want to be healthier."

"Atleast give myself a fighting chance to change that whole cycle. Yes I’m a Christian now, so I’ve broken that yoke but I have to also help myself.”

“Becoming 60 for me is even a bigger deal, so when July comes and I become 60. You know how the Bible says old things have passed away, I will truly truly become a new man because that is when I’ll make a bucket list. So all these things that you think I’ve achieved or done, for me it’s nothing, like zero.”

“So I’m going to now sit down when I’m 60 and do a bucket list … and then we’ll start.”