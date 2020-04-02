Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe-Damijo says now is the right time for the Nigeria Customs Services to release all the seized food items in their warehouses to the poor.

The movie in a post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, said these items are needed to help those who can't afford them during the lockdown in the country.

"Sitting here wondering if this won't be a good time for government to ask Customs about all the plenty seized rice, tomato, vegetable oil, and all the other food items they have in their possession and give out to our people in need.

"Whilst thanking them for reduced fuel prices at this time (inject smiley face)and all the other efforts so far, food is a major part of this lockdown. I know sometimes the agencies of govt don't work as a team but please this is the time for customs to step and tell us how much relief they can bring to Nigerians #giveoutseizedfooditems #customshelpus #rmdsaysso," he wrote.

The federal government had announced on Sunday, March 29, 2020, that it was shutting down Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states for two weeks.

This measure was put in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, announced that coronavirus cases in Nigeria has risen to 174 after 23 new cases were recorded in five states.

According to the NCDC, out of the 23 cases, nine were confirmed in Lagos, 7 in Abuja, 5 in Akwa-Ibom, 1 each in Kaduna and Bauchi state.