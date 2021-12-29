Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates wife on their 21st wedding anniversary

Nigerian music veteran Richard Mofe Damijo has celebrated his wife, Jumobi on their 21st wedding anniversary.
The couple tied the knot in 2000.
The movie star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, where he penned a cute note to his wife.
"Can’t believe we are 21 years today! My Abike My Abk My Abiks Strong and courageous Gave up your fame To make us a home! “One in the family is enough" You said! Unworthy me. Thank you for yesterday Today And forever. I love you big time!," he wrote.
"PS: When your regular spies do send this to you later, forgive me. I know you hate this picture because you were heavily pregnant with Tega and your nose were flared 😂😂😂 would be a good place to start the conversation."
"See how well and fine we both are now! What a journey we’ve had. This woman you get heart sha! #21stmarriageanniversaryrmdjmd #Rmdsaysso."
Happy wedding anniversary to the Mofe-Damijos from all of us at Pulse.
They are blessed with four children (Two from his previous marriage).
