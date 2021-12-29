Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates wife on their 21st wedding anniversary

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, where he penned a cute note to his wife.

"Can’t believe we are 21 years today! My Abike My Abk My Abiks Strong and courageous Gave up your fame To make us a home! “One in the family is enough" You said! Unworthy me. Thank you for yesterday Today And forever. I love you big time!," he wrote.

"PS: When your regular spies do send this to you later, forgive me. I know you hate this picture because you were heavily pregnant with Tega and your nose were flared 😂😂😂 would be a good place to start the conversation."

"See how well and fine we both are now! What a journey we’ve had. This woman you get heart sha! #21stmarriageanniversaryrmdjmd #Rmdsaysso."

Happy wedding anniversary to the Mofe-Damijos from all of us at Pulse.

The couple got married in 2000.