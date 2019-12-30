Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe-Damijo recently celebrated his nineteenth wedding anniversary with wife, Abike.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 20, 2019, where he shared photos of his wife and himself all loved up as they mark their anniversary. He went on to caption one of the photos with an appreciation post to his wife.

"19 years and counting.... and you still have me laughing and loving every moment we share. My Abike. Thank you, sweetie! #rmdsaysso #weddinganniversary #themofedamijos #19yearsnorbebeans," he wrote.

Happy wedding anniversary to the Mofe-Damijos from all of us at Pulse. RMD and his wife join the list of celebrities who have celebrated their wedding anniversaries on social media this year with really cute messages.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz...

The beautiful actress and mother two took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 23, 2019, where she shared photos and videos of JJC Skillz and herself. She went on to caption them with a cute message for her husband.

"Happy 3rd wedding Anniversary To us darling. Thank you for always supporting and loving me. The good Lord will keep us together forever in good health and wealth. I love you Baba Ibeji!! @jjcskillz," she captioned one of the videos.

Mercy Johnson and Odi Okojie...

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, where she shared a video of her family having a nice time. She went on to caption the video with a very cute message for her husband as they celebrate the very special day.

"@princeodiokojie, How do I tell you about the pain I go through when you are upset with me or when you are not around me? It all makes no sense once you are not a part of it..... Your fragrance fills my every breath plus I can't live without you and there is no doubt about it... You give me solace and you upset me sometimes but you are mine for sure....no doubt.. ..I have no reason to live without you and that's a choice...my choice...I love you and hey " even if you get upset, always tap me the way you do when no one is watching😂🙈🙈I like it...read complete story.