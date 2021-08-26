RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Finding someone these days is so scary' - Singer Ric Hassani laments difficulty in finding love

Odion Okonofua

The music star says he has handed over his search for a life partner to God.

Nigerian RnB singer Ric Hassani [Instagram/RicHassani]

Nigerian singer Ric Hassani has lamented how hard it has been trying to find the right partner.

The music star made his frustrations known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

"Finding someone these days is so scary for me, considering the intense craziness I've been through. I have really put it in God's hands completely at this point, my discretion has failed me in the past and almost cost me everything,'' he tweeted.

The music star says despite being financially comfortable, he still wants a life partner
"I think a decision as serious as finding a life partner it is not wisest for one to rely completely on their own discretion. There has to be a degree of surrender to a higher power for that decision. Life partnership is a make or break, and I say it from first-hand experience."

Ric Hassani is one of the best Nigerian vocalists out now
"I travel the world, make and have some really interesting amounts of money, come back to this big, incredibly arranged house, but I come back to no one. I love the Peace because it's priceless, but deep down I pray God sends me a solid and worthful companion. Amen."

Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu better known as Ric Hassani is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and musician.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

