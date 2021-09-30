RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Revealing the soft side of UFC tough fighting champion Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman’s family shows he has a soft side.

Kamaru Usman's success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) cannot be overstated. The 33-year-old is currently the world number one pound for pound UFC fighter and his 14 consecutive winning streak is the longest in the history of the UFC.

He has a lot to brag about. This includes the fifth consecutive defense of his World Welterweight title and high profile victories over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington which made headlines.

However, one thing that has not gotten the attention of the media perhaps because of Usman's tough and no-nonsense look is his emotional side.

Unlike many of his colleagues in the Octagon, little has been heard of Usman's wife. Many people have wondered who his girlfriend or wife is.

“I love Brazil, my girlfriend is Brazilian, my daughter is half-Brazilian," Usman told Players wives wiki in 2016.

This question of who his girlfriend or wife is, was answered when he married his long-time girlfriend, Eleslie Dietzsch.

Usman’s soft side was evident when the photos of his wedding surfaced on the internet through his verified Instagram page with his muscles and six-packs hidden in his designer wedding suit.

Surprisingly, only a few of these photos had his wife in them. Ever since, tongues have been wagging about the personality of the wife of the UFC Welterweight world champion, who loves to stay off the media.

Who is Eleslie Dietzsch?

She is Portuguese of Brazilian descent. She will be 38 years old on her next birthday, which means she is five years older than Usman. She is reserved and loves to keep a low profile.

The two lovers have been in a relationship for over six years and the union conceived a daughter named Samirah Usman.

Usman was able to keep his wife off the media despite the publicity that comes with being UFC champion. Dietzsch and Usman do not even follow each other on their social media pages.

The only time Dietzsch was at his ringside was in UFC 261 when Kamaru fought Masvidal to defend his UFC welterweight title for the fifth consecutive time.

The effect was electrifying as Usman dominated Masvidal in the first round and finished it off with a devastating right in the second round that put Masvidal to bed, and he never recovered.

Although both lovers rarely share pictures of themselves on the internet, they channel the energy into making a star out of their six-year-old daughter, Samirah.

Samirah's Instagram is page @misspretty_14 and it is managed by her parents.

Samirah always accompanies Dietzsch anywhere she goes. Samirah has been seen at many of Usman's training sessions as he trains for another defense of his title against Covington in November 2021.

If you believe the saying that, “For every successful man, is a woman working behind the scenes.” Then, Dietzsch is living testimony of that school of thought.

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

