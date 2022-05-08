RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rema surprises fans as Patoranking & Karun join him on stage at Carnivore

Patoranking & Karun grace Rema’s concert as surprise acts

Rema and Karun Performing at Carnivore
Rema and Karun Performing at Carnivore

Nigerian singer Rema treated his Kenyans fans to a pleasant surprise during his much hyped Nairobi concert that went down at the Carnivore grounds on May 7, 2022.

In the middle of his performance, the Soundgasm hit-maker introduced Kenyan singer Karun as the surprise act number one, leaving his fans in high spirits.

Karun, who is a former member of Camp Mulla got the opportunity to entertain revelers who had showed up at carnivore to have a good time.

The Karun link up with the Mavin Records signee come days after he confessed that he wants to do a collabo with her before he leaves the country

Karun is super dope, they played me one of her songs and all the time I was like another one, another one. I listened to a lot of Karun last night, I have been rocking with a lot of Sauti Sol and I know them but Karun I think she is really special and someone told me she is not appreciated enough, is that true?” Rema questioned a day after landing in Kenya.

He added; "I think she is super talented and the whole world needs to hear her voice, the world needs to hear what she is doing. Her vibe is different and I have never heard that type of music before and I will tell my producer to reach out because I actually wanna work with her because she is special,".

True to his word, he linked up with Karun and even had the pleasure to invite her to his show.

Photos from the Rema Concert at Carnivore
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the Rema Concert at Carnivore
Pulse Live Kenya

At exactly 2:15AM, Rema pulled the grand surprise of the night – inviting Patoranking join him on stage.

Patoranking’s presence at the ‘MNE Fest’ got fans off-guard as many were not even aware that the Nigerian star is in the country.

During his short stint on stage, Pato performed songs like; Melanin ft Sauti Sol, Suh Different and Abule.

Rema headlined the Mwanaume Ni Effort (MNE) 10th Anniversary at the Carnivore ground, concert that was also aimed at promoting his debut album ‘Rave and Roses’.

Photos from the Rema Concert at Carnivore
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the Rema Concert at Carnivore
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the Rema Concert at Carnivore
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the Rema Concert at Carnivore
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the Rema Concert at Carnivore
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the Rema Concert at Carnivore
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the Rema Concert at Carnivore
Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from the Rema Concert at Carnivore
Pulse Live Kenya

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

