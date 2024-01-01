ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

For months, rumours of the two musicians dating have been swirling on social media.

Rema and Justine Skye have been rumoured to be in a relationship on and off since 2021 [Guardianng]
Rema and Justine Skye have been rumoured to be in a relationship on and off since 2021 [Guardianng]

Recommended articles

In a viral clip, the pair were seen walking out of the church together surrounded by a security detail.

Once the clip hit the internet, social media users began to speculate that the pair are in a relationship. This time they seem convinced that the two are indeed romantically involved, with many deeming it as the only reason they would go to church together at all.

ADVERTISEMENT
This X user sure believes that romance is the only reason [X/dontjeffit]
This X user sure believes that romance is the only reason [X/dontjeffit] Pulse Nigeria

The pair did not attend the service alone. Also in attendance was fellow Mavin signee Crayon, amongst others in the entourage. However, social media users were more focused on the fact that Skye and Rema were spotted together again.

The internet is buzzing and now they're trending this New years day [Twitter]
The internet is buzzing and now they're trending this New years day [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Similarly in August 2023, on Skye's birthday, social media users speculated that the two had become romantically involved.

Why? Back then the two were spotted all smiles during her party. Rema was next to her, helping her light the birthday candles on her cake, while a happy-looking Skye danced in her seat. In the clip, the Afrobeats star then joyously rang a bell as she blew out her candles.

ADVERTISEMENT
Another X user's is sure as rain that they're together [X/Sy_mildr3d]
Another X user's is sure as rain that they're together [X/Sy_mildr3d] Pulse Nigeria

The rumours of a budding romance between these two began back in 2021 after the release of their song called Twisted Fantasy. The speculations then intensified after Skye celebrated Rema's 21st birthday with him that year.

Another Twitter user's comment [X/Don_style0]
Another Twitter user's comment [X/Don_style0] Pulse Nigeria

Despite the fact that these speculations have been reoccurring since then, neither Rema nor Skye have affirmed or denied the rumours, and continue to hang out on occasion.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These 8 Nollywood titles are coming to streaming this January

These 8 Nollywood titles are coming to streaming this January

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

Flytime Fest 2023 powered by Coca-Cola redefined December in Lagos

Flytime Fest 2023 powered by Coca-Cola redefined December in Lagos

Top 10 moments in Nigerian music in 2023

Top 10 moments in Nigerian music in 2023

'A Tribe Called Judah' has crossed half a billion naira gross in 14 days

'A Tribe Called Judah' has crossed half a billion naira gross in 14 days

Songs from Asake, Davido, Tems among Obama's favourite music of 2023

Songs from Asake, Davido, Tems among Obama's favourite music of 2023

United in Harmony: The Experience 2023

United in Harmony: The Experience 2023

A Night of Queens Concert: An experience of music performance, excitement & memories

A Night of Queens Concert: An experience of music performance, excitement & memories

I didn't pay attention - Faith Morey opens up on her experience with Iyabo Ojo

I didn't pay attention - Faith Morey opens up on her experience with Iyabo Ojo

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Johnny Drille and his wife have welcomed their little miracle [Instagram/Rimounne]

Johnny Drille announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl

Funke Akindele had the perfect response [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Funke Akindele claps back at troll who tried to shame her for being single

Ireti Doyle studied Mass communication, as well as Theatre Arts[Channels]

Ireti Doyle was too embarrassed to tell people that she wanted to act

Chioma Goodhairhas An interesting spiritual gift [Instagram/Chiomagoodhair]

I'm a dreamer so I knew I was going to become famous - Chioma Goodhair