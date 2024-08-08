ADVERTISEMENT
Rema reveals that the love he gets in India is crazier than in Nigeria

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He describes the kind treatment he received in India.

Rema was reportedly paid $3M to perform at the wedding of India's richest man, Ambani's son but he refused to confirm the reports.
In a recent interview with GRM Daily, Rema shared his enthusiasm for the unprecedented positive reception he has received in India in comparison with his experiences back home in Nigeria.

The host asked the singer about his recent multi-million-dollar performance at the Ambani wedding in India, "It was rumoured that you were paid 3 million dollars for the Ambani wedding; can you confirm or deny?"

Rema laughed before responding, "Hehehe, that's all I can say money wise but it was a great treatment. I love India and India loves me too, and it's just beautiful to see something that people trolled me for and criticised me for, and I'm benefiting from that."

Reflecting on his career and the negative remarks he previously received about his sound, Rema spoke about how ignoring the negative feedback contributed to his success in India.

"Imagine if I stopped and listened to the trolls; four years later, it paid and it paid big and more to come. It's a huge territory and I'm actually the first person to tour India from the Afrobeats space and it's a huge deal. It's not just about the wedding; it's about the reception everywhere I go," he explained.

Rema also touched upon the broader cultural impact of his visit, highlighting how he was able to break through the racial stereotypes through his music.

"I remember when I was touring India, I don't even know how they know, but when I go anywhere to eat or something, there is paparazzi everywhere. It's crazier than the love in Nigeria and over the years, I heard a lot about the racism and I've spoken to black people in India. But to see the stereotype being taken away though music is beautiful," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

