Regina Daniels might be pretty young but the actress has the to die for bikini body and she has sent fans drooling over her new photos.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 29, 2019, where she shared quite a number of photos.

"Don’t play hard to get, play hard to forget 🌟" she captioned the photos. Trust us when we say these bikini photos are going to win her a new set of admirers...a gentle reminder that Regina Daniels is not single and obviously not available.

For every time Regina Daniels has shared a photo or photos of herself on social media, she has raked in a huge number of likes and comments and we don't think that is going to slow down anytime soon.

See photos of Regina Daniels and her step kids as they vacation in Ghana

The music star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, where she shared a series of photos of her step kids and herself as they go on vacation in Ghana. Another member of the family who joined them on the trip is her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

"Issa little vacation," she captioned one of the photos. Don't you all love the photos of Regina Daniels and her stepkids all bonding together...one happy big family?

Over the last couple of months, Regina Daniels has become one of the most talked-about celebrities in town (For all the good reasons though).