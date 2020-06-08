Nigerian movie star, Regina Daniels has for the first time shared the official photos from her maternity shoot.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 8, 2020, where she dropped the gorgeous photos.

Wearing a beautiful flowing red dress, the actress captioned the photo with a post ''Motherhood is beautiful ❤️ ."

It would be recalled that news of the actress's pregnancy was announced by her hubby, Ned Nwoko a few weeks ago.

The politician and businessman took to his Instagram page where he shared a photo of the pregnant actress.

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko are expecting their first child together [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

"It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby ❤️ @regina.daniels," he captioned the photo.