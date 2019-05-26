Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reportedly walked down the aisle with wealthy lawyer and politician, Ned Nwoko in a traditional ceremony.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.

Actor, Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze, in an Instagram post, confirmed Daniel’s traditional engagement to Nwoko.

Entertainers at the ceremony include Chinedu Ikedieze, Charles Inojie, Ejike Asiegbu, Sydney Sparrow, Vichiano, MC Bob, Shortcut, MC Papi, Movrine studios and Kenule Nwiya.

Regina Daniels has remained mum over her alleged romance with the London trained lawyer and politician. She has continued to flaunt her luxurious lifestyle on social media while featuring in upcoming movies.

On May 27, 2019, Regina Daniels is scheduled to hold her annual children’s day celebration tagged 'Regina Daniels' children's day carnival. Entertainers expected to grace the occasion include Patoranking, Fathia Williams, African China, Ejiro Okurame, Charles Inojie, Chinedu Ikedieze and Alex Usifo.

In the last five months, the teen star has been in the news over her alleged romance with the wealthy lawyer. Daniels broke the internet when she shared a picture of a house she bought for her mum on Instagram. She has since shared several pictures of her luxurious lifestyles and expensive cars.

Regina Daniels became a popular face in Nollywood after she featured in 'Dumebi goes to school' alongside star actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie. She played the role of Dumebi's best friend. Daniels has gone ahead to feature in over 20 movies and acted opposite several Nollywood stars.