It is no longer news that Naira Marley and Regina Daniels are friends, however, the video of them chilling in a private jet with some models is one you wouldn't want to skip.

The beautiful actress shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories on Sunday, June 23, 2019, and from all indications, it might be scenes from a movie.

Regina Daniels did us the honours by recording all the fun they had while flying as the ladies who were all dressed in bikinis sure had fun with the other celebrities on the jet.

Also seen in the videos are Bolanle Ninalowo and Broda Shaggi, who are also cast of the new movie, 'The enemy within'.

These videos are coming a few days after Naira Marley showed up on Regina Daniels' mum movie set.

Naira Marley made an appearance at the movie set in the company of his crew.

Regina Daniels spotted hanging out with Naira Marley [Videos]

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 20, 2019, where she shared a series of videos where Naira Marley showed up at what looks like a movie set. Among those who were present during Naira Marley's visit were Desmond Elliot and Bolanle Ninalowo.

As usual, Naira Marley showed up with his crew and 'Marlians' and they sure did what they know how to do best, chant his praises.

This new perceived friendship between Naira Marley and Regina Daniels going by what they have shown might be one very interesting relationship in the world of celebrities. Just in case you didn't know, it was Naira Marley who was the first to share the video of Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko sharing some Public Display of Affection.