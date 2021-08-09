RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko throws party for son from Moroccan wife

Sultan is Ned Nwoko's son with his Moroccan wife, Laila.

The birthday boy, Sultan and guests at his birthday party [Instagram/mnslailacharani]

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' billionaire husband Ned Nwoko recently threw a big party for one of his sons, Sultan, on his birthday.

The birthday party that took place over the weekend was attended by friends, family and close associates of the billionaire.

www.instagram.com

Among those who turned up at the party were Regina Daniels and her son.

Laila is one of Nwoko's numerous wives.

In 2020, the billionaire gifted her a Range Rover SUV for her 30th birthday.

