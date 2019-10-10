Today October 10, 2019, is Regina Daniels' birthday and the actress has been serenading social media with photos and videos from her special day.

One video which has stood out has got to be the one where her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko plucked a rose flower and gave it to Regina Daniel during her birthday dinner.

Avery shocked and excited Regina couldn't hide her joy over her husband's action and revealed to everyone around that the rose was the main special gift for her birthday.

Even though there is a major age disparity between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, the two have never been shy to show off their Public Display of Affection.

Regina Daniels shares PDA moment with Ned Nwoko [Video]

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Friday, June 21, 2019, where she shared the video. Well, let's just say these guys are one lovey-dovey couple and it looks like we are going to be seeing a lot more from them.

Regina Daniels like we all know isn't shy on social media, hence we think it won't be hard for her to initiate her politician and businessman husband into the fierce world of celebrities where nothing is hidden.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko got married traditionally a few months ago and the internet couldn't keep calm.[Pearlsnews.com]

