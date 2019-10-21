Fans and lovers of Nollywood child star, Regina Daniels are in shock after their favourite celebrity deleted her Instagram page.

The movie star deleted her Instagram page on Monday, October 21, 2019, leaving fans and even critics in shock. However, she had hinted earlier about her plans to delete the Instagram page with millions of followers.

"For some reason...I feel like deleting my IG account," she wrote earlier. It is not clear why the movie star decided to delete her Instagram page. We, however, think Regina Daniels might have archived her account rather than deleting it entirely.

Regina Daniels has remained in the spotlight over the last few years since returning to the movie scene. Most importantly since her surprise marriage to billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, she has become the toast to media.

A few days ago, she celebrated her birthday in Dubai with close friends and family and as usual, she shared photos from her special day on Instagram.

The beautiful actress shared some videos and photos from the private dinner held in her honour in Dubai on her social media page. One picture which stood out was that of her billionaire husband and herself looking glamorous.

"Sometimes, someone comes into your life, so unexpectedly, takes your heart by surprise and changes your life forever @greatprincened," she captioned the photo.

A number of friends joined the Nwokos at their exclusive dinner in Dubai. Top on that list was fashion designer, Toyin Lawani and Abuja based businesswoman, Saidu Mohammed popularly known as Jaruma.