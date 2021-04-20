RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Regina Daniel reveals she's undergoing a surgery

The movie star did not disclose why she was undergoing the surgery.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has revealed that she will be undergoing surgery.

The movie star took to her Snapchat, where she shared a video of herself as she was rolled to the theatre for the operation.

She was accompanied by her husband Ned Nwoko.

"Hello guys, I'm going for an operation. That's my husband beside me. See you when I return and wish me luck," she said.

The mother of one did not disclose why she was undergoing the surgery.

We wish the movie star a safe surgery and speedy recovery.

