Actress Regina Daniel reveals she's undergoing a surgery
The movie star did not disclose why she was undergoing the surgery.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
The movie star took to her Snapchat, where she shared a video of herself as she was rolled to the theatre for the operation.
She was accompanied by her husband Ned Nwoko.
"Hello guys, I'm going for an operation. That's my husband beside me. See you when I return and wish me luck," she said.
The mother of one did not disclose why she was undergoing the surgery.
We wish the movie star a safe surgery and speedy recovery.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng