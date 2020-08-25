Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Venita Akpofure and Jackye Madu are taking no prisoners with their seductive bikini photos.

Akpofure took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, where she dropped the steamy bikini photos.

"Heyyyyyyyyyy @jackyemadu 💫❤️👯‍♀️🦄 #ootd #igers #igdaily #bbn #beach vibes," she captioned the photos.

Akpofure is spotted wearing a white matching trimmed bikini outfit while Madu looked like a front cover model for Cosmopolitan Magazine in a green, yellow and red sleek bikini.

These ladies are famous for showing off their well-trimmed bodies on social media.