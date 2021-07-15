RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Reality TV star Rosie sparks romance rumours with rapper Ruggedman

Rosie was engaged to reality TV star Kachi before they split in 2020.

Nigerian veteran rapper Ruggedman and reality TV star Rosie [Instagram/OfficialRosie]

Former Ultimate Love housemate and winner of its maiden season, Rosie has sparked romance rumours with veteran rapper Ruggedman.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, where she shared photos of herself and the rapper all loved up with a very interesting caption.

"You smile and Glow when he tells you what you need to hear before going to site. @ruggedybaba your ice cream appreciates you," she wrote.

The first time the single mum hinted at a relationship with the veteran rapper was in June after she released a suggestive photo with him.

For those who don't know, Rosie won the maiden season of Ultimate Love with her then-lover, Kachi.

Kachi proposed to Rosie at the finale of the reality TV show.

Rosie and Kachi are the winners of the first edition of the love reality TV show, Ultimate Love. [Instagram/OfficiallRosie]
A few months after, the couple's relationship went sour and they broke up.

