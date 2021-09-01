RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Nene Leakes' husband is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Nene first announced that her husband was battling cancer over the weekend.

Nene Leakes and her late husband Gregg Leakes [Instagram/NeneLeakes]

American reality TV star Nene Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes has died.

Recommended articles

Leakes died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after battling colon cancer.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” the family's press statement read.

Nene Leakes and her late husband Gregg Leakes [Instagram/NeneLeakes]
Nene Leakes and her late husband Gregg Leakes [Instagram/NeneLeakes] Pulse Nigeria

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Nene first announced that her husband was battling cancer over the weekend.

NeNe and Gregg first got married in 1997 but got divorced in 2011. They then remarried in 2013.

They share a 22-year-old son, Brentt.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Nene Leakes' husband is dead

BBNaija 2021: Thelma slams Tega and Boma over makeout video, says it's for clout

Watch Kunle Remi, Akah Nnani, Bimbo Ademoye in the trailer for 'Hide N Seek'

BBNaija 2021: Uche Jombo takes a swipe at reality TV show, says 'it's been a boring season'

'Juju Stories' producers host private screening in Lagos [Photos]

Tems names Wizkid and Adele as her inspiration, says she will release new music before the end of 2021

British woman who said Burna Boy only sold out 12,000 seats at the O2 retracts her statement, says number isn't official

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad

Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary