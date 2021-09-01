'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Nene Leakes' husband is dead

Leakes died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after battling colon cancer.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” the family's press statement read.

Pulse Nigeria

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Nene first announced that her husband was battling cancer over the weekend.

NeNe and Gregg first got married in 1997 but got divorced in 2011. They then remarried in 2013.